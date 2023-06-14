His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Kassim Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for the victims of the fires in the Abay region in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Kassim Jomart Tokayev.