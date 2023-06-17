His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, on the death of former Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Silvio Berlusconi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the United Arab Emirates. Italian Republic. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency Georgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, on the death of the former Prime Minister.