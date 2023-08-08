His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a telegram of condolence to His Excellency Hassan Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, on the death of former President Henri Konan Bedie.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara. .