His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on his personal page on the “X” platform, offering his condolences: “My sincere condolences and sympathy to my brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa, praying to God Almighty to grant her mercy and forgiveness, and to grant the noble family patience and solace.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar cables of condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on his personal page on the “X” platform, expressing his condolences: “Our condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people and to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa, may God have mercy on her and cover her with his vast mercy… and inspire her family and loved ones.” And the royal family and the brotherly Moroccan people have patience and solace… We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

Yesterday, the Moroccan Royal Palace announced the death of Princess Lalla Latifa, wife of the late King Hassan II and mother of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Maghreb Arab Press (and with) quoted a statement by the official spokesman for the Moroccan Royal Palace as saying: “As we mourn this great loss, we ask God Almighty to include the deceased with His vast mercy, and to dwell her in His spacious Paradise.”