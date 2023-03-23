His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received congratulatory cables on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, kings, princes and heads of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, kings, princes and heads of Arab and Islamic countries.