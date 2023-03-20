His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Qais Saeed, President of the sister Republic of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Qais Saeed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Naglaa Boudin Ramadan, Prime Minister of the sisterly Tunisian government.





