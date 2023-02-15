His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vucic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to Her Excellency Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.