His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Sauli Niinisto.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to HE Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland.