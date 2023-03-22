His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the people celebrating Nowruz, and wished them a happy year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I congratulate those celebrating the feast of (Nayrouz) … and I wish them and everyone well and peace.”

While His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Congratulations today to all the peoples celebrating Nowruz… We wish them a happy year… and a spring filled with peace and goodness… and days to come in which they will enjoy stability and prosperity, God willing.” ».

