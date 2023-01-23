His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Chris Hepkins, on his election as Prime Minister of New Zealand.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Chris Hepkins on this occasion.
