His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency General Prayuth Chan Ocha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.