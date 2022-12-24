His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Younis Al-Munfi, Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Yunus Al Manfi.