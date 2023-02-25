His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the liberation anniversary of his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.