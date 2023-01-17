His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of the friendly Republic of Nepal, for the victims of a passenger plane crash that claimed the lives of its passengers.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of condolences to His Excellency President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#state #deputy #condole #President #Nepal #victims #passenger #plane #crash
Leave a Reply