His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of the friendly Republic of Nepal, for the victims of a passenger plane crash that claimed the lives of its passengers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of condolences to His Excellency President Bidya Devi Bhandari.