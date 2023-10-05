Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, who arrived in the country earlier today.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister, expressing his wishes for Lebanon to enjoy stability, security, prosperity, and achieve development that meets the aspirations of its brotherly people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, especially development and economic, and other aspects that serve the interests of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary measures to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut, and to form a joint committee to develop a mechanism to facilitate the issuance of entry visas for Lebanese to the UAE.

Najib Mikati briefed His Highness the President on developments on the Lebanese scene and the efforts made to find solutions to the challenges he faces at various levels.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Lebanon exchanged views on a number of current Arab and international issues.

During the meeting, His Highness the President stressed the strength of the fraternal relations between the UAE and Lebanon, pointing out that the UAE has been and continues to be by the Lebanese people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s firm position towards Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its permanent support for its brotherly people. His Highness stressed that the UAE’s position towards brotherly Lebanon is based on supporting everything that preserves its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and what achieves the interest of its people in development and prosperity.

His Highness expressed his wishes for brotherly Lebanon and its people of prosperity, stability and reconciliation. He said: “We want to see a strong, cohesive Lebanon and an active party in its Arab, regional and international environment.”

For his part, Najib Mikati expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for the continuous support that Lebanon receives from the UAE, which had a good impact on the hearts of the Lebanese people, pointing out that the UAE’s authentic brotherly positions and the support it provided to Lebanon during the previous stages contributed to strengthening its ability to Facing many challenges.