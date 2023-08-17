Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the credentials of new ambassadors of a number of brotherly and friendly countries appointed to the state.. in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the reception ceremonies that took place at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President welcomed the new ambassadors, expressing his wishes for them success in carrying out their duties in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, which are based on the foundations of mutual respect and common interests. He said that they will find every support from various stakeholders to facilitate their work.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation and expand the horizons of common interests with various countries of the world, in a way that benefits everyone, development and prosperity.

His Highness the President of the State received the credentials of Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Omar Fritih, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ahmed Fadel bin Shams Al-Din, Ambassador of Malaysia, Christophe Zakhia Alexis, Ambassador of the Holy See, and Omar Hussein Oba, Ambassador Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Edward Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rebecca Sharona Bears Cervantes, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, Julio Bellarmino Gomez Mayato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola, Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steigs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kedla Younes Hamdi Haj Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, Yacoub Hassan Mohamed, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania, Arthur Matley, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Bojan Jokic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, John Merenje, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda .

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President of the State the greetings of the leaders of their countries, and their sincere wishes for the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.