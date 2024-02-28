His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter”, previously, “We received, in the company of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the team of negotiators, the office of the presidency of the COP28 conference, and the organizers, and we praised their efforts.” Their expertise and hard work made the conference a success and resulted in the historic “Emirates Agreement” and presented a positive image of the country and its people to the world. The UAE is continuing its commitment to climate action and building partnerships for the good of the planet and the interest of future generations.”

