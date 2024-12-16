The founder and CEO of SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, will announce an investment of 100,000 million dollars (95,206 million euros) in the United States that will be carried out over the next four years, according to sources familiar with the matter told CNBC. .

The billionaire investor and founder of the Japanese technology investment firm plans to visit Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach (Florida), where he would also plan to announce jointly with the president-elect the creation of 100,000 jobs. of work focused on AI and related infrastructure.

According to the American chain, the financing could come from various sources controlled by SoftBank, including the Vision Fund or chipmaker Arm Holdingsin which the Japanese firm is the majority shareholder.

Some of the money won’t necessarily be newly raised, but could include some funds already announced, such as Softbank’s recent $1.5 billion investment in OpenAIthe technology firm behind the ChatGPT chatbot.

The CEO of SoftBank and Donald Trump made a similar announcement in 2016 after the American businessman was elected president for the first time, when the Japanese firm agreed to invest $50 billion (€47.6 billion) in the United States with the aim of creating 50,000 jobs.