The Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev canceled the purchase of Citroën cars for a state institution

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, canceled the purchase of Citroën cars on lease for the “State Expertise of the City of Sevastopol” and threatened to dismiss the official who made this decision. He wrote about it in Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the city, he received information that the institution announced a public procurement for these vehicles at a starting price of 12 million rubles.

“This is either a provocation or degradation and complete misunderstanding of the current situation in the country. The one who made the decision on such a purchase will be fired tomorrow, ”Razvozhaev emphasized.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin called for the transfer of Russian officials and civil servants from foreign cars to Russian cars. According to the Russian leader, this measure will improve the quality of cars produced in the country.