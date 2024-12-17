The head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov, died this Tuesday morning from the detonation of a bomb placed on an electric scooter which was parked at the entrance of a residential building in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, has indicated through a statement published on the organization’s Telegram channel that Kirilov’s assistant has also died in the context of the explosion.

“An explosive device placed on a scooter parked near the entrance to a residential building was activated on December 17 at dawn on Riazanski Avenue in Moscow,” the committee said in a statement.

The Committee’s Research Department has opened a criminal case for murder of two soldiers.









The entrance to the building was severely damaged and the windows of several apartments were broken, according to images published by Russian media.

There are investigators on site who are carrying out analyzes to establish “all the circumstances” of the incident, the same source stated.

Ukraine war sanctions target

In office since April 2017, Kirilov was subject to sanctions from the United Kingdom in October for the “deployment of chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

His murder occurs in the middle of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

On Monday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin congratulated himself on the advance of his troops on the front lines at the end of a “crucial” year.