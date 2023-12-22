In Moscow, a court arrested the head of NPP Geophysics-Cosmos in a fraud case

The Basmanny Court of Moscow chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of the head of the NPP Geophysics-Cosmos, Evgeniy Fomichev, in a criminal case of particularly large-scale fraud. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

He was arrested for two months, until February 21, 2024. The defendant is accused of committing a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”). According to the investigation, Fomichev and his accomplices, through deception and abuse of trust of the management of the Territorial Development Fund, stole his funds. Other details of the case have not been disclosed.

Earlier on December 22, it was reported that Fomichev was detained. “NPP “Geophysics-Cosmos” is the largest enterprise in the space industry in Russia.

