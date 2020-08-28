Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus has been fired. The head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told about this to the portal “Championship.com”.

The functionary was dismissed from office due to financial irregularities. According to Pozdnyakov, the decision was made unanimously at the general meeting of the agency’s founders, held on Friday, August 28. The new CEO will be selected on a competitive basis, no exact dates have been specified.

On July 13, it became known that inconsistencies were found in the financial activities of RUSADA. Pozdnyakov accused Ganus of trying to approve the audit retroactively. The RUSADA website partially denied the statement of the head of the ROC.

Ganus has served as CEO of RUSADA since 2017. He has repeatedly stated that there are disagreements with the leaders of Russian sports.