The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, on Friday, December 16, said that the attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, is a terrorist act.

“In Bangui, CAR, a terrorist attack was carried out against the partner Russia House, an explosive device in the package seriously injured the head of the cultural center, Dmitry Sytoy,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Primakov, doctors are now fighting for Sytyi’s life.

Earlier that day, the head of the Russian House in the CAR was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The incident took place in his house, not in the diplomatic mission. It is known that he received an anonymous package, opened it, and there was an explosion. Later, the Russian embassy announced that the security of the diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic would be strengthened.

Sytyi’s condition is assessed as serious but stable.

The Russian House in Bangui opened in February 2022. There, residents of the Central African Republic are introduced to Russian culture, traditions and language.