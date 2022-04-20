The head of Rossotrudnichestvo Primakov said that Z symbolizes the liberation of Ukraine from evil

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, argued with the words of his deputy Natalia Poklonskaya about the meaning of the symbol Z. In his TelegramOn the channel, he explained that the mentioned Latin letter, like V, symbolizes popular support for the Russian army and “the liberation of Ukraine from obvious evil.”

“As for a certain voluntarism and expression of freedom of opinion by civil servants in connection with the performance of their duties in a federal agency, I consider the interests of the agency and the state that it represents to be a priority,” he responded, promising to draw appropriate conclusions.

Primakov also said that he considers it important to “speak loudly and clearly” about the need for a change of power in Ukraine, since he considers it strange to maintain the legitimacy of a regime that commits war crimes.

After the statement of the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Poklonskaya wrote in her Telegram-a channel that calls everyone “to goodness, compassion.” “I’m talking about the fact that it’s dangerous to blindly worship any symbols – history doesn’t like this,” she added, adding that she couldn’t see something “good and bright”.

“And if this violates my job regulations, then, of course, I will be punished,” she concluded.

Earlier on the Live Nail YouTube channel, she called the letter Z a symbol of tragedy and grief.

The letters Z and V on the sides of Russian military equipment have become unofficial symbols of support for the special operation in Ukraine. It was announced on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Thus, according to him, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).