The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that information on vaccination should be added to school and university textbooks on biology. About this she reported in an interview with Scientific Russia.

According to Popova, schoolchildren and students do not know how a person and his immunity works, and she proposed to introduce these data into educational programs. “For the first time in the history of mankind, we found ourselves in a situation where the personal topic of health touched everyone and everyone, and information on this topic became absolutely available. And no one thought about the quality of this information, ”she said. According to the chief sanitary doctor, knowingly false information about vaccinations, which is available on the Internet, makes people refuse to be vaccinated. “Work will continue to clarify the need for vaccination,” she added.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor assessed the possibility of introducing fines for refusing to vaccinate against a new coronavirus infection. According to Popova, Moscow is studying the similar experience of different countries in introducing various sanctions for refusing to get vaccinated, but it is necessary to understand how effective and applicable it is to Russia.