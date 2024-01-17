Popova: COVID-19 has given way to the flu, so people are not vaccinating against it en masse

The coronavirus in Russia has given way to other viruses, so people are not vaccinating against it en masse. This is how the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova explained the lack of mass vaccination in an interview with Naila Asker-zade in on air TV channel “Russia 24”.

The chief sanitary doctor clarified that in the autumn the country experienced an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory infections, which corresponded to the standard indications of the epidemiological season, and at the moment respiratory viruses and influenza predominate in Russia.

Popova emphasized that Russians can be vaccinated against COVID-19 individually as prescribed by a doctor.

On January 16, Rospotrebnadzor reported to Lenta.ru that there was an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country. Over the week, the number of identified cases of coronavirus increased by 12.6 percent and amounted to over 27 thousand. In this case, the predominant option is the omicron strain.

In November 2023, Popova stated that vaccination against COVID-19 is not required in this epidemiological season due to the absence of significant risks associated with coronavirus. However, she advised getting a seasonal flu vaccine.