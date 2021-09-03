The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, which was recorded in eight regions of Russia. Her words in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the TV channel “Russia 24” TASS…

In another 47 subjects, the incidence of coronavirus is declining. The other 30 regions remain on a plateau for this indicator. “That is, there are no dynamics up or down yet. And let’s hope that they will cope with the situation to such an extent that further development will only reduce the challenge to us, ”Popova added.

At the same time, the head of the department emphasized that the incidence rate decreases most intensively where more than 60 percent of the adult population is vaccinated. At the same time, in regions where vaccinated less than 30 percent, the situation is “not at all good.”

According to Popova, there are unconditional signs of stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus in Russia. Experts have been observing a decline in the incidence for the fifth week, she said. The head of Rospotrebnadzor stressed that the decline is smooth and slow. The indicator drops by about 5-7 percent weekly.

In addition, the specialist assured that new strains of coronavirus, including lambda, are not spreading in Russia. “Even where they form, we are watching it very closely,” she explained. At the moment, the dominant option in the country and around the world is “delta”.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor warned that a new wave of coronavirus can be expected in the fall. As Popova explained, seasonal infections usually intensify by the second half of September, when people return from vacation and children start going to school. Therefore, if the Russians are not vaccinated, then it is likely that COVID-19, as a respiratory infection, will also actively spread.

In addition, a higher circulation of influenza viruses is predicted in the new season. This is due to the fact that in the past year people have encountered little with them. As a result, few people have acquired immunity to these viruses. Popova stressed that those who have had coronavirus have a weakened immune system, and this opens the “gateway for the influenza virus.”

By data as of September 2, for the entire time in Russia, 6,956,318 cases of coronavirus were detected. Of these, 18 985 cases were recorded in the last day. Moreover, more than 6.2 Russians have already recovered.