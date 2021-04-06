So far there is no definite answer to the question of whether people who have already had coronavirus can re-infect them if mutant strains are imported to Russia, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor, chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova in an interview with Izvestia.

“No one excludes that a virus will suddenly appear that will infect those who have been ill. In the meantime, we see that the sera of those who have been ill with the reference (common, widespread. – Izvestia) strain can neutralize the British strain, – said Anna Popova.

She stressed that the risk of re-infection is greatest for people with impaired immune systems as a result of illness, and sometimes as a result of some kind of special treatment.

“I will not list specific diagnoses, in any case, everyone who has some kind of chronic health features should better protect themselves from meeting the virus and, after consulting a doctor, protect themselves with vaccinations,” Anna Popova.

Anna Popova stressed that she would like the role of vaccination in the process of achieving herd immunity to be the leading one.

