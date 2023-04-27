Russia and Turkey officially formalized the delivery of nuclear fuel to power unit No. 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. After Russian President Vladimir Putin gave permission for this on April 27, Aleksey Likhachev, general director of the state corporation Rosatom, handed over the corresponding certificate to the Turkish Ministry of Energy.

Likhachev, via video link from the NPP site, asked the head of state to allow him to transfer the certificate to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

“Good afternoon. Please allow me,” Putin said.

After that, the head of Rosatom handed over the document to Donmez.

Earlier in the day, Russian President and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations. After that, they took part via video link in a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the Turkish city of Mersin.

Putin called the nuclear power plant the most important project of the Russian Federation and Turkey, pointing out that it makes it possible to develop economic and neighboring relations of the state. Erdogan, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of the country, thanked Russia and its president for the construction of the nuclear power plant.

In turn, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, speaking with an Izvestia correspondent before the start of the fuel delivery ceremony, called the station one of the safest in the world. In addition, he admired the design of the nuclear power plant, noting its originality.

Meanwhile, Likhachev said that commissioning work at the first Akkuyu unit is planned to be completed in the fall of 2023. He added that the power start-up of the nuclear power plant is scheduled for 2024.

The Akkuyu NPP construction project is being implemented on the basis of an agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkey concluded on May 12, 2010. The nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with reactor units, each with a capacity of 1.2 thousand MW. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, Akkuyu will generate about 35 billion kWh per year.