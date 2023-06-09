The head of Rosatom, Likhachev, announced the strike by Ukrainian kamikaze drones on the Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant

Ukraine launched strikes with the help of kamikaze drones at the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant (TPP). This was announced by the head of the company “Rosatom” Alexei Likhachev, reports RIA News.

“Yesterday (June 8 – approx. “Tapes.ru”) within an hour and a half, somewhere from half past two to 4 p.m., there were four “arrivals”. Apparently, these are kamikaze drones,” Likhachev said, adding that only two station employees were injured “very lightly” as a result.