The head of “Rosatom” Likhachev announced the risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

There is a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is regularly shelled by Ukraine. On Monday, November 21, the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, told reporters. He is quoted Interfax.

According to him, Kyiv considers a small nuclear incident acceptable. According to the CEO of the state corporation, the accident could become a precedent that will forever change the course of history.

“Over the weekend, at least 30 arrivals. They are hitting a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, a special building, and highways, and backup diesel generators have been damaged,” Likhachev said.

Earlier on November 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia calls on all countries of the world to use their influence so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop shelling the ZNPP. He noted that the current situation should cause extreme concern of the International Atomic Energy Agency.