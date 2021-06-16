The Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako and his wife Irina Gerasimenko received the first vaccinations against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine. The politician spoke about this in a video message posted on a page on a social network. “In contact with”…

According to Kozhemyako, he was vaccinated in the building of the regional government. The procedure went “quickly, free of charge, conveniently,” he stressed. The head of Primorye said that he and his wife would have been vaccinated earlier, but they had to wait a while after the tick-borne encephalitis vaccination cycle.

Receiving an injection, Kozhemyako quoted the poems of Vladimir Vysotsky. “You know, like Vysotsky:” I bared my biceps inadvertently, but I also took off my jacket for fidelity, “” he recalled.

The second stage of vaccination, the head of Primorye and his wife, will pass in 21 days. Kozhemyako recalled that only vaccination helps the body to avoid the complex course of coronavirus. “Therefore, I ask you not to neglect the opportunity to protect yourself and your relatives and friends,” the politician urged.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the consequences of the second vaccination against coronavirus. Before going to bed, his temperature rose to 37.2 degrees, and after waking up, she had already returned to normal.

