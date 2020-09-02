The Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako proposed on September 3 to cancel classes in schools in the territories of the region, which will be hit by the super typhoon “Maysak”, according to the website of the regional government.

It is noted that the increase in wind will begin in the afternoon on Wednesday in the Khasansky district. By 16:00 local time, a hurricane wind will hit the cities of Vladivostok, Artem, Partizansk, Nakhodka, Bolshoy Kamen, Fokino, Ussuriisk, Lesozavodsk, Dalnerechensk and Spasskoye, as well as Dalnerechensky, Nadezhdinsky, Chernigovsky, Spassky and Kirovsky districts, Khankaisky, Pogranichny , Oktyabrsky and Khorolsky districts.

Earlier in Primorye on September 3 and 4, a storm warning was announced due to the approaching typhoon Maysak.

A hurricane wind of up to 38 meters per second is expected near the capes of the Peter the Great Bay. Wave height can rise up to five to seven meters. Residents of the region are advised not to leave the settlements, to refrain from going to sea on small vessels. The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged vacationers to urgently leave the coast.

On September 2, showers have already begun in Vladivostok, Artem, Fokino, Bolshoy Kamen, as well as in Khasansky, Nadezhdinsky and Shkotovsky districts. Heavy precipitation is predicted up to 40 mm per day, rivers in the south and south-west of the region may overflow their banks.