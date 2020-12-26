The Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako said that the preliminary damage from the ice cyclone in Primorye amounted to more than a billion rubles, reports RIA News.

“The preliminary amount of damage is estimated at more than 1 billion rubles. The final amount of the losses incurred from the disaster will be known after the end of all liquidation measures, ”he said.

On November 18-20, a snow cyclone passed in the Primorsky Territory and an emergency regime was introduced. Many residents of the region were left without electricity, heat and water.

Recall that according to the Vladivostok administration, as a result of freezing rain, 80% of green spaces were damaged. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage from bad weather in the city is approximately 700 million rubles.