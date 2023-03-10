Krasnoselsky: detainees in the case of preparing a terrorist attack in the PMR are related to the SBU

The head of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that all those detained in the case of preparing a terrorist attack are related to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). This is reported RIA News.

According to him, the attack was authorized and prepared by the SBU. All persons who have been detained and are on the wanted list are also directly related to the service, Krasnoselsky said on the air of the First Pridnestrovskiy TV channel.

According to him, among the detainees there is a citizen of Transnistria, he is also a citizen of Moldova, previously convicted of robbery and keeping brothels, he recently lived in Odessa. All other suspects of involvement in the terrorist act arrived in the territory of Transnistria under the guise of Ukrainian refugees. Earlier, the names of the suspects in the preparation of the attack became known.

On March 9, an assassination attempt on the head of the unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, was prevented in Transnistria. The Ministry of State Security noted that criminal cases were initiated under the articles “Preparation for a terrorist act” and “Preparation for the murder of two or more persons, a person in connection with the performance of this person’s official activities, committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous way.” According to the statement, the detainees were preparing a terrorist act in the center of Tiraspol. In addition, they counted on a large number of victims, the department added.