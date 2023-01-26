Pervomaisk is a small city that is constantly under attack from Ukrainian missiles. This is the first point on the way to evacuate civilians from Soledar. According to the head of the city administration, Sergei Kolyagin, by January 25, 562 people arrived from Soledar, Artemovsk and neighboring villages.

In Pervomaisk, the residents of Soledar are met, fed, allowed to warm up and sleep off. After a day or two, they are transported to territories where explosions are not heard. During the many months of fighting, Soledar and neighboring settlements were badly damaged. Violent clashes continue in their vicinity.

“The evacuation is being carried out in an organized manner, as of January 25, 562 people from Soledar, Artemovsk and neighboring villages arrived to us. Some of them even with bullet and shrapnel wounds. For 16 people, they immediately organized the necessary medical care, ”Kolyagin told Izvestia.

The flow of refugees began on 2 January. Up to 40 people were received per day in the city, which became their gateway to Russian territory. Most of them were taken out in an organized manner on buses and army vehicles.

“After talking with the evacuees, we understand that there were motivated people, those who hoped for release. Because those who wanted to go to the territory of Ukraine could have done it for a long time,” Kolyagin added.

