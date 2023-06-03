The head of the Desnyansky District State Administration of Kyiv, Dmitry Ratnikov, suggested that Mayor Vitali Klitschko resign together due to the situation with closed bomb shelters in the city during an air raid. He made a statement in his Telegram channel on June 2.

“I read about your desire to remove me from my duties during the investigation. I propose to write such statements together. You and I. at the same time. It will be a fair, masculine act,” he said in a video message.

According to Ratnikov, since they both represent the interests of the inhabitants of Kyiv, both should be answered. At the same time, the head of the district accused the mayor of spending little time in the city, preferring business trips abroad.

On June 2, a petition appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the authors of which called for the suspension of duties for the duration of the investigation due to the poor organization of the bomb shelters in the city of Vitaliy Klitschko. The creator of the petition said about the “flagrant irresponsibility of a number of officials” in the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA), which is headed by Klitschko.

On June 1, Zelensky announced that specific individuals from the Kyiv administration would be responsible for the bomb shelters closed in the city. The head of state called officials who do not monitor the condition of bomb shelters internal enemies.

Klitschko, in his Telegram channel, at the same time, stated that the work of the shelters would now be controlled by the patrol police of Kyiv. He also instructed the heads of the districts of the city to “immediately check all shelters.”

Earlier, on the night of June 1, explosions were heard in Kyiv. It was clarified that clapping was also heard in the Kyiv region.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.