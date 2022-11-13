The damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) received as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is very large-scale. It will take a fair amount of time to recover. This was announced on November 13 by the head of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region Vladimir Leontiev.

“Since it (the hydroelectric power station. – Ed.) was built in the shortest possible time, I think that modern technologies will restore it quickly enough. Fast enough – I mean, in terms of the universe. We’re not talking about it for a few months, of course. It will take a year or more, it should be assessed by specialists, ”the agency quoted him as saying. TASS.

Leontiev stressed that as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian military, not only the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, but also other infrastructure facilities were damaged. Among them are the Kakhovka Main Canal, the North Crimean Canal and others.

Earlier, on November 11, Leontiev said that after the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the suburb of Nova Kakhovka, residential buildings were destroyed. He also added that the shelling was carried out from artillery systems. On this day, about five explosions were heard in the sky over Novaya Kakhovka.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station regularly becomes the target of shelling by Ukrainian militants. Before that, on October 25, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine again tried to strike at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

A day earlier, the head of the military-civilian administration of Nova Kakhovka told Izvestia what would happen if the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was destroyed as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops. According to him, then Novaya Kakhovka will be at risk of flooding, as the water will rise by at least 12 m. Many houses will be flooded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the territories of the LDNR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions from October 20.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

