The head of North Ossetia, Sergei Menyailo, called on fellow countrymen serving in the ranks of the Wagner PMC to disobey the orders of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He published his appeal in his Telegram channel.

“I urge our countrymen serving in the ranks of PMCs not to obey Prigozhin’s criminal orders!” he noted.

Menyailo added that Wagner employees courageously defend Russia, but Prigozhin commits a crime against his own country. Menyailo added that Prigozhin’s calls became a betrayal of the interests of the Motherland and every Russian.

According to the head of North Ossetia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said “everything you need” in his video message.

On Saturday morning, the Russian leader noted, in particular, that Russia is now waging a hard fight for its future. Any internal disturbances, unrest, pose a threat to statehood and to the nation. He called traitors all those who are trying to split society.

On the eve of the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin distributed video footage of the alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of PMCs. The ministry denied reports of strikes.

At the same time, the FSB of Russia opened a case under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”) in relation to Prigogine. In turn, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office promised to give a proper legal assessment of his actions. He could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.