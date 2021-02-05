The head of the mining and metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, reacted to the court decision on the claim of Rosprirodnadzor.

“This decision, first of all, speaks of the seriousness with which the state treats environmental issues. This is a lesson for our company, but I think this is a signal for the entire business community. Henceforth, the issues of ecology and industrial safety will have to be taken even more seriously. Our company, I believe, has learned this lesson. We are fulfilling the instructions of the President to eliminate the consequences of the accident and restore the ecosystem, ”Vladimir Potanin said on the air of the Rossiya channel.

On February 5, the Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory partially satisfied the claim of Rosprirodnadzor against Norilsk Nickel’s subsidiary, Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company. The organization was ordered to pay 146.2 billion rubles in compensation for damage after the incident in Norilsk.

An emergency at one of the Norilsk thermal power plants happened on May 29 last year. Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the decision of the Norilsk Nickel company to pay all expenses for damages from the oil spill in Norilsk.