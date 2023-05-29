The head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Bill Nelson, visited Seville this Monday and will later travel to Madrid to ratify the collaboration agreements between this entity, the the world’s leading aeronautical company, and the recently created Spanish Space Agency (AEE), based in the Andalusian capital. Nelson’s presence responds to the collaboration agreements between the governments of the United States and Spainwhich include scientific and technological cooperation, as well as Spanish participation in Artemis, the international program led by NASA, to resume lunar exploration, return astronauts to the satellite and, in the future, try to jump to Mars.

The general director of the Spanish Space Agency, Miguel Belló, has affirmed that the meeting aims to “deepen” the collaboration that Spain and the US will maintain for the next missions to the Moon and Mars. “America is going back to the Moon, but not alone. He returns with an international team that Spain is now joining”, Belló pointed out. New meetings are scheduled for next June in Poland and the United Kingdom to continue working on the new space missions.

Belló has also clarified that the ordering of the satellite constellations is another objective of the talks, due to the “proliferation of mega-constellations. It would be a big disaster if we have problems using the space, ”he has warned. For this reason, one of the lines of work that they want to address with NASA is to “order space traffic.”

Nelson, for his part, has detailed that Spain already plays an important role in the construction of the rovers (robots) for Mars and that this role will be reinforced in the future with their participation in missions to the Moon, where the objective is to reach the southern part in search of water, and to Mars. After his visit to Seville, he will hold meetings with the Minister of Science, Diana Morant; the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and King Felipe VI. As an anecdote, Nelson has recalled that his home state, Florida, was discovered by Ponce de León.

Artemis brings together, under the initiative of NASA, private companies – among which are Space X, by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Blue Origin (by Jeff Bezos, creator of Amazon) – and the European space agencies (ESA ), Japan (JAXA) and Canada (CSA). The objective is to bring a man again and, for the first time, a woman to lunar soil to resume exploration of the satellite, advance the possibility of establishing a permanent base at the south pole of the east, supported by an orbital station, and use this infrastructure as a vanguard for the conquest of Mars.

Two Spaniards are among the astronauts chosen by ESA to be part of the programme: the aeronautical engineer Pablo Álvarez and the biotechnologist Sara García, selected by the European agency from among 22,500 candidates to form part of the team that aspires to return to the Moon and become among the first Spanish astronauts since 1992.

The ESA established in Seville four years ago its priorities for this decade, among which is the European participation in the return to the Moon. In this sense, Europe is participating in the construction of an orbital station on the satellite, which will be essential for exploration and the subsequent arrival on Mars.

The European agency also contributes with the manufacture of the Orion capsule service module, as well as other fundamental elements of the international program, such as the Heracles project, a system that will serve as a bridge between the orbital station and the Moon.

ESA also established the growth of the Earth observation satellite plan as a priority objective. Since, according to the then Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, “space has proven to be essential to provide data that allows scientific understanding of the facts and making informed decisions.”

On May 5, during the visit of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House, Spain announced its individual incorporation into the Artemis program beyond participation as part of the ESA.

Spain’s collaboration with NASA dates back to 1964, when the Spanish facilities in Robledo de Chavela formed a fundamental part of the communications of the space program that took man to the Moon.

Spanish Space Agency

Last December the Council of Ministers chose the city of Seville as the headquarters of the future Spanish Space Agency. The Andalusian capital has arranged a headquarters, valued at 6.7 million euros, which the general administrator has visited today, and is the nucleus of a regional network of companies in the aerospace sector, with 152 entities throughout the community, 64 of them in the capital itself. Added to this is the existence of four universities, 22 research groups and five public organizations linked to space.

The creation of this agency was an old demand of the sector so that Spain would have a unique vision regarding the space sector and a body that would coordinate and give stability to the initiatives.

In addition to the aeronautical participation, both governments have agreed to expand scientific cooperation in advanced research programs and the exchange of experts in fields such as quantum computing, where three Spaniards are at the head of the main companies in the sector: Sergio Boixo, from Google Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI); Darío Gil, vice president of IBM and director of (IBM Research); and Antia Lamas, from the Center for Quantum Networks (Center for Quantum Networking) from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

