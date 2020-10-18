The head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jim Bridenstein, during a video conference of the Martian Society, assessed the chances of finding traces of life on the planet Mars. Reported by TASS…

As noted by Bridenstein, traces of the existence of life on Mars have not yet been found, but the likelihood of this continues to grow. “The more we search, the more we learn that all the elements we think are necessary for life to exist are or have been on Mars in the past,” he said.

The head of NASA also expressed confidence that the research with the instruments installed on the Perseverance spacecraft will allow collecting more information about Mars, in particular, collecting soil samples, as well as preparing for a manned expedition. According to Bridenstine, the fastest way to do this is through the use of the moon. He clarified that on a natural satellite of the Earth it is possible to test and work out technologies that can be further applied on Mars. “The advantage of the Moon is that you can return from it in three days. If something bad happens, we can go home, ”he said.

In May 2020, NASA presented the Artemis Accords, which outlines the international rules for the development of the Moon and the extraction of minerals on its territory. Ten new principles outlined in the agreement now introduce the concept of “safe zones” around future lunar bases. In addition, NASA offers a public exchange of scientific data obtained, as well as registration of spacecraft on the Moon.