Yuriy Vitrenko, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, said on May 14 that the most memorable event in the past seven years was his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the gas talks between the two countries.

“Meeting with Vladimir Putin, when I had to argue with him for 20 minutes. It was all very unexpected, in one breath. I did not expect this at all, and it naturally made an impression, ”Vitrenko answered the corresponding question from an interviewer of Radio NV.

At the same time, Vitrenko explained that over the past seven years he has met many interesting people, including heads of major oil and gas companies and European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin and Vitrenko met in December 2019, when Moscow and Kiev were preparing to sign a protocol of agreements on the continuation of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

After that, Vitrenko said that he was surprised by the level of Putin’s awareness during the gas talks. According to him, the Russian president “poured out details on the topic of Ukrainian-Russian gas relations, knew all the amounts and rates,” and discussed the details with him directly.