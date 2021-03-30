The head of Migrations, Florence Carignano, again referred to Argentines stranded abroad or at border crossings without being able to return to the country and launched criticism of those who went on vacation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official used a metaphor that Alfredo Casero used in 2018 to criticize Kirchnerism and defend the then government of Mauricio Macri. The “we want flan” went viral in those days and provoked innumerable reactions.

“It is not a question of empathy. It seems perfect that they go out, but ‘I left, I bank it’. It is not forbidden to leave the country, they did not do anything that does not correspond. Now later, what is not appropriate is to say ‘I want to return’ when the country made a decision that is to protect the 40 million inhabitants, “Carignano said.

Then, he was ironic when answering the request of the stranded who want to return to Argentina: “Now it’s ‘I want flan, I want flan, I want flan’. Well you know what? At this time you will not be able to eat flan. You are going to eat it in two weeks when the State considers that we have the time and place to bring you from a place that is very complicated sanitary. “

“Those people who went to find their dream in Cancun, I could have been looking for him when the pandemic is over. Cancun was going to be existing, regardless of whether they were going now or next year, “said the official in dialogue with Futurock.

Visibly angry about the situation, she referred to the closing of borders: “There are people who do not do anything good. If we close because we close and if we don’t close, why don’t we close.”

Focusing on those who traveled to Cancun on vacation, he noted that they took an attitude “irresponsible” because “they put all of Argentina at risk for introducing a strain that can complicate us in such a way as to blow up the health system.”

He also ruled that “any rational person has to think that the closing of borders can happen in a pandemic” and said: “It was not the time to go on vacation because Cancun is collapsed.”

Carignano insisted on the “responsibility” that society should have in these times of pandemic and gave as an example a personal situation that he went through with a pregnant cousin of his.

“I got her off the plane hair that he was going to Cancun. ‘Cancel that trip now,’ I told him. Half the family hated me who think I ruined their vacation but a week later they called me and said ‘you’re right’, “he revealed.

In this regard, he concluded: “We all have to make this work. If we want to continue with all the activities that we have achieved as a result of the protocols, we must all be responsible. The state cannot manage your life, it is in the responsibility of each one “.

Stranded in paradise: Pablo Villar, Jésica Santillán, Edgardo lopez, Edgar Baudino, Roberto Berais, Leandro Am and Hernán Tordeti.

Since this Monday, the borders were closed for all those who want to enter the country from neighboring countries such as Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru and Colombia.

Consequently, Aerolineas Argentinas reported that until April 9, operations to those destinations were canceled so they will relocate passengers to bring them to the country. Some 27 thousand Argentine tourists are abroad and must return.

However, at the border crossings there began to be situations of people arriving there by land to seek entry and being stranded in the place.

The Director of Migrations clarified that “there will be no returnee flights and people are going to have to pay for their plane ticket because whoever left in a pandemic knew that this was going to happen. “

Florence Carignano and Pedro Wado. Photo Ministry of the Interior

Foreign Minister Felipe Solá had said that the national government advised against “people leaving” outside the country and argued that “the problem is not leaving” but “going back in” due to the evolution of the epidemiological situation. in standards and were published in the Official Gazette last Friday.

The Government also announced that there is community circulation in the country of the Manaus coronavirus variant, which put Brazil in check. Through a statement, the detection of cases in the City of Buenos Aires with no epidemiological link or close contact with travelers was confirmed.

The report also warned that community infections were found for the first time in the AMBA of the California variant (CAL.20C). In this way, the variants detected in Argentina are four, since the 501Y.V1 of the United Kingdom and the P.2 of Rio de Janeiro were also found. In the case of the latter two, it was already known about their local circulation.