Head of National Defense of Lithuania: the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO is a priority at the summit

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasciunas promised to raise the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, calling it a priority, transmits “RBC-Ukraine”.

“We discussed the priorities of the upcoming summit – issues of Ukraine’s membership, issues of invitation or, at least, stronger language,” Kasciunas said.

He added that Lithuania would stand firmly by Ukraine’s side to “achieve something more than what we had in Vilnius.”

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis hoped that the sanctions imposed against Belarus would hit Russia. The head of the Foreign Ministry called the coordinated anti-Belarusian sanctions “a long-awaited step that should reduce the possibilities of circumventing EU sanctions against Russia.”