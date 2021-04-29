The head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, offered to “go out” and promised to “hide *****” the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Oleg Mikhailov, after speaking at a meeting of the republican State Council. The deputy himself told about this in Telegram-channel “New Republic”.

According to Mikhailov, the conflict occurred after he criticized Uyba’s report on the work of the local government for 2020. According to him, the head of the republic approached him during a break and asked who he called a coward, after which he offered to “go out if you are a man”, and also promised to “give *****” and “hide **** * “.

“It is obvious that a person with such vocabulary, such manners cannot be the head of the Komi Republic. However, taking into account the resources and status of the head, I take these threats very seriously, ”Mikhailov said. He added that he had already prepared an appeal to law enforcement agencies on this matter.

Vladimir Uyba has been heading Komi since September 23, 2020. Prior to that, he held the post of Deputy Minister of Health of Russia, in 2004-2020 he was the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia. Honored Doctor and Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation.