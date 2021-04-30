On April 29, the head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, commented on the accusation by the deputy of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Oleg Mikhailov of obscene threats.

Earlier, Mikhailov said that Uyba, after a meeting of the City Council, began to threaten and use foul language after the deputy criticized the governor’s report on the work of the local government for 2020. According to Mikhailov, the head of Komi in the corridor during the break suggested that he “go out” so that he could “hide *****”. The deputy also published an audio recording, which allegedly recorded a conversation with Uyba.

“There was no conflict,” Uyba said in response to journalists’ questions. REN TV… The head of Komi forwarded the question to his press service.

The Governor noted that his position is “absolutely normal, human.”

In turn, Mikhailov told the journalists of the TV channel that he would apply to law enforcement agencies. According to the deputy, Uyba himself positions himself as an intellectual, but there are rumors that the governor in a similar manner can allow him to communicate with his subordinates.

“I will appeal to law enforcement agencies, because there is an immediate threat, you understand. Even if he is in an emotional form, and maybe he is there, in frustration, but still it is not appropriate for a state official to behave like that, “- said REN TV Mikhailov.

