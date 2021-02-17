In 2021, project documentation will be prepared, which will make it possible to liquidate the Kozelsky landfill for pesticides, which was drawn attention after the ecological disaster that occurred in 2020. Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov announced the plans in an interview with Izvestia.

– At a meeting with the Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Alexander Kozlov, and later with the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Alexei Chekunkov, we agreed to liquidate the Kozelsk pesticide landfill. It has been on our land since the 70s, but, in fact, is not taken into account. It does not belong to any authority and can pose a great threat. Although, in this case, there were no leaks from him, this is documented, – said the head of the region.

He added that the developed documentation will make it possible to include the landfill in the register of objects of accumulated environmental damage and eliminate it within the framework of the Ecology national project.

Vladimir Solodov also noted that the environmental disaster that occurred in Kamchatka has led the regional authorities to the need to study potentially dangerous objects. “There would be no happiness, but misfortune helped,” the governor emphasized.

The story of the pollution of the Kamchatka water area became resonant at the end of September last year after reports of surfers about a change in the color of the water on Khalaktyrsky beach. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources of the region, many dead sea animals have been found there and in the nearby bays on the eastern coast of the peninsula. The authorities concluded that the pollution was not caused by man-made reasons, but by the bloom of the microalgae Gymnodinium.

