The head of intelligence of Ukraine Budanov said that Kyiv was involved in the murders of famous Russians

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, confirmed the involvement of Kyiv in undermining media people in Russia. His words convey Telegram– channel of the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

“We have already got many, including public, media personalities,” he admitted. At the same time, Budanov refused to confirm or deny the involvement of Ukraine in the assassination attempt on the writer Zakhar Prilepin.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin was located, occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye. On the way of the car with the writer, two anti-tank mines were laid, one of which was activated. As a result of the assassination attempt, Prilepin was injured in both legs, the driver of the car died. Accused of blowing up the car arrested.

Earlier, Budanov, commenting on accusations of involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the murder of journalist Daria Dugina, said that “we have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”