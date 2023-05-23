German intelligence chief: It’s getting harder to recruit as people want to work from home

Germany’s intelligence agencies have faced recruiting challenges in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. This was stated by the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst, BND) Bruno Kahl, reports Reuters.

He complained that it was getting harder to find employees. “We cannot offer certain conditions that are taken for granted today,” Kahl said. The head of intelligence of Germany explained that the format of remote work is practically impossible in the BND due to security reasons. In addition, potential employees refuse to part with their personal smartphones during work.

